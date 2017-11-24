Bank guard commits suicide in Rajasthan

Further investigation is underway in the matter, the SHO said. Further investigation is underway in the matter, the SHO said.

A guard posted at a cooperative bank committed suicide by consuming poison and shooting himself here, police said today.

Posted at a central cooperative bank, Bhagirathmal Khakhal consumed poison and shot himself dead last night when he was on duty, they said.

The incident came to light this morning, SHO Kotwali Mahaveer Singh Rathore said. There was a marriage ceremony scheduled in Khakhal’s family for today.

Further investigation is underway in the matter, the SHO said.

