Top Stories

Bank guard commits suicide in Rajasthan

Posted at a central cooperative bank, Bhagirathmal Khakhal consumed poison and shot himself dead last night when he was on duty, they said.

By: PTI | Sikar | Published: November 24, 2017 4:44 pm
COOPERATIVE BANK GUARD SUICIDE, SIKAR BANK GUARD SUICIDE, SUICIDE CASES, CITY NEWS, INDIAN EXPRESS NEWS Further investigation is underway in the matter, the SHO said.
Top News

A guard posted at a cooperative bank committed suicide by consuming poison and shooting himself here, police said today.

Posted at a central cooperative bank, Bhagirathmal Khakhal consumed poison and shot himself dead last night when he was on duty, they said.

The incident came to light this morning, SHO Kotwali Mahaveer Singh Rathore said. There was a marriage ceremony scheduled in Khakhal’s family for today.

Further investigation is underway in the matter, the SHO said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 24: Latest News