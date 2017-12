(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A Bangladeshi national has been arrested for allegedly living here without valid passport and visa, police said today.

A case was registered against Khurshida for living in the country without a passport and visa, SHO of Civil Lines police station D K Tyagi said.

Police and intelligence officials are interrogating her, the SHO said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App