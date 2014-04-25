Woman held for killing husband fined Rs 1 lakh for filing false petition

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a 38-year-old woman for filing a false habeas corpus petition accusing the Mico Layout police of failing to trace her missing husband – despite herself being involved in his murder along with two others.

Usharani, the woman who filed the petition, was recently arrested by the police for allegedly murdering her husband Muniraju, an auto-mobile businessman, at their house in Bharathi Layout in SG Palya with help from a boyfriend of one of her daughters.

Police commissioner Raghavendra H Auradkar said the police had arrested Usharani, 38, along with Mahesh, 24, a boyfriend of one of her daughters who was living in Chikka Adugodi, and a distant relative of Mahesh from Belamaranahalli in Kolar district.

Usharani had filed a missing persons complaint with the police on March 23 stating that her husband had been missing since March 21. The police had taken up a case and were investigating when Usharani filed a habeas corpus petition in the high court, alleging that the police had failed to trace her husband and she had been harassed when she visited the police station to enquire about the progress in finding her husband.

During the hearing of the petition in the high court, the police presented details of their investigation and stated that Usharani had killed her husband on March 21 by giving him butter milk laced with sleeping pills and then smothering him to death with pillows when he fell asleep.

A police team headed by sub-inpector S Nanjegowda managed to find out the truth and recovered the half-burnt head, tooth, clothes and other evidence from the site where the body was burnt. The recovered materials will now be subjected to a DNA test for confirmation of identity.

After police took Usharani and Mahesh into custody, she confessed to the crime. She told police her husband had been neglecting the family and that he was always suspicious of her behaviour which led her to hatch a plan to kill him.

