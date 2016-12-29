When toxic froth filled Bengaluru roads

Reports also show contamination of groundwater in the area, which are responsible for spreading many diseases. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Reports also show contamination of groundwater in the area, which are responsible for spreading many diseases. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Ahead of New Year celebrations, India’s largest Information Technology (IT) hub Bengaluru faces a serious health hazard in the form of toxic foam spilling out onto the state highway 35. Residents near Varthur and Bellandur are especially prone to these toxic effluents. The froth build up occurs due to toxic effluents deposited by garment units upstream and other apartment buildings in the area functioning without proper sewage treatment facility. Over the years, these effluents have wrought havoc on the aquatic habitat and become active breeding grounds for mosquitos. Reports also show contamination of groundwater in the area, which are responsible for spreading many diseases. Rains exacerbate the problem even further. It’s a serious health risk for residents living in the area, but even after several complaints their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

The issue of toxic froth, however, is not limited to Bengaluru alone.

Up north, Delhi’s Yamuna river too is prone to frothing from time to time as toxic industrial waste used by cloth manufacturing units are discharged into the river. It’s especially worrying as Yamuna water is treated and supplied to numerous homes in Delhi. The pink foam floating on the river is yet another grim reminder of how polluted the Yamuna is.

