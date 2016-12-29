Latest News

When toxic froth filled Bengaluru roads

The froth build up occurs due to toxic effluents deposited by garment units upstream and other apartment buildings in the area functioning without proper sewage treatment facility.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:December 29, 2016 10:20 pm
Bangalore froth, Bangalore bellandur froth, Bangalore lake froth, Bangalore toxic froth Reports also show contamination of groundwater in the area, which are responsible for spreading many diseases. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Ahead of New Year celebrations, India’s largest Information Technology (IT) hub Bengaluru faces a serious health hazard in the form of toxic foam spilling out onto the state highway 35. Residents near Varthur and Bellandur are especially prone to these toxic effluents. The froth build up occurs due to toxic effluents deposited by garment units upstream and other apartment buildings in the area functioning without proper sewage treatment facility. Over the years, these effluents have wrought havoc on the aquatic habitat and become active breeding grounds for mosquitos. Reports also show contamination of groundwater in the area, which are responsible for spreading many diseases. Rains exacerbate the problem even further. It’s a serious health risk for residents living in the area, but even after several complaints their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

The issue of toxic froth, however, is not limited to Bengaluru alone.

As Bengaluru awaits New Year celebration, residents near Varthur Lake face yet another nightmare as the toxic froth spills out to state highway 35. The toxic effluents that cause the froth build up are deposited by Garment units upstream and other apartment buildings in the area functioning without a sewage treatment facility. Over the years the, these effluents have completely killed the habitat and helped in mosquito breeding. Reports also shows contamination of groundwater in the area which results in several diseases spreading. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 30th December 2016, Mumbai.

Up north, Delhi’s Yamuna river too is prone to frothing from time to time as toxic industrial waste used by cloth manufacturing units are discharged into the river. It’s especially worrying as Yamuna water is treated and supplied to numerous homes in Delhi. The pink foam floating on the river is yet another grim reminder of how polluted the Yamuna is.

As Bengaluru awaits New Year celebration, residents near Varthur Lake face yet another nightmare as the toxic froth spills out to state highway 35. The toxic effluents that cause the froth build up are deposited by Garment units upstream and other apartment buildings in the area functioning without a sewage treatment facility. Over the years the, these effluents have completely killed the habitat and helped in mosquito breeding. Reports also shows contamination of groundwater in the area which results in several diseases spreading. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 30th December 2016, Mumbai.

froth-4

froth-5

froth-6

froth-7

froth-8

froth-9

froth-10

froth-11

froth-13

As Bengaluru awaits New Year celebration, residents near Varthur Lake face yet another nightmare as the toxic froth spills out to state highway 35. The toxic effluents that cause the froth build up are deposited by Garment units upstream and other apartment buildings in the area functioning without a sewage treatment facility. Over the years the, these effluents have completely killed the habitat and helped in mosquito breeding. Reports also shows contamination of groundwater in the area which results in several diseases spreading. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 30th December 2016, Mumbai.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Dec 29: Latest News