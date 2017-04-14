Video: Rs 40 crores demonetised notes recovered from former corporator’s office in Bengaluru

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 14, 2017 3:18 pm
The Bengaluru police on Friday recovered over Rs 40 crores of demonetised currency in a raid conducted at a former corporator’s office. The video of the raid at former corporator V Nagraj’s office was released by news agency ANI.
In a bold move, the government had on November 8 last year demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 100 currency notes. Since then series of raids have been conducted by IT and various state police to unearth black money.
#WATCH: Police raids office of former corporator V Nagraj in Bengaluru, recovers more than Rs. 40 crores of demonetised currency pic.twitter.com/GePuOpdmUp
— ANI (@ANI_news) April 14, 2017
