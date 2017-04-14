Video: Rs 40 crores demonetised notes recovered from former corporator’s office in Bengaluru

Latest News
The Bengaluru police on Friday recovered over Rs 40 crores of demonetised currency in a raid conducted at a former corporator.

The Bengaluru police on Friday recovered over Rs 40 crores of demonetised currency in a raid conducted at a former corporator’s office. The video of the raid at former corporator V Nagraj’s office was released by news agency ANI.

In a bold move, the government had on November 8 last year demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 100 currency notes. Since then series of raids have been conducted by IT and various state police to unearth black money.

 

