Video: Rs 40 crores demonetised notes recovered from former corporator’s office in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police on Friday recovered over Rs 40 crores of demonetised currency in a raid conducted at a former corporator’s office. The video of the raid at former corporator V Nagraj’s office was released by news agency ANI.

In a bold move, the government had on November 8 last year demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 100 currency notes. Since then series of raids have been conducted by IT and various state police to unearth black money.

#WATCH: Police raids office of former corporator V Nagraj in Bengaluru, recovers more than Rs. 40 crores of demonetised currency pic.twitter.com/GePuOpdmUp — ANI (@ANI_news) April 14, 2017

