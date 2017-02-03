Ugandan student killed in Bengaluru

A 24-year-old Ugandan student was murdered in Bengaluru on Thursday. The woman’s alleged assailant, Ishan Sood, 30, who was trapped in her house following the murder, has been arrested, police said. Sood, who is from Himachal Pradesh, had met the student a few hours before the murder, the police said. They said that Sood, who was drunk at the time, told them that he killed the woman after a dispute over payment for “sexual favours”. The Ugandan student had allegedly attacked him with a knife demanding more money. She had come to India four years ago.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East division) P S Harsha said the incident took place around 1.30 am. A video uploaded on social media by African nationals who reached the spot soon after the murder showed the victim lying dead on the floor in a corner of her house. The assailant, who had come to Bengaluru eight months ago for a job, is seen in the video in a semi-conscious state on a sofa. The police said that the woman screamed for help, drawing the attention of residents of Thimmegowda Layout. Her landlord rushed to her house and found her lying in a pool of blood and Sood holding a knife, the police said.

African nationals living in the neighbourhood surrounded the house and threatened to kill Sood before the police arrived.

A group of Africans tried to attack the policemen and demanded that the suspect be handed over to them. The police registered a separate case against them.