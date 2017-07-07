Bengaluru Metro services suspended as workers go on flash strike, commuters stranded

Thousands of commuters were stranded as Metro stations across Bengaluru were closed. (File photo) Thousands of commuters were stranded as Metro stations across Bengaluru were closed. (File photo)

Thousands of commuters were stranded as Metro stations across Bengaluru were closed in the wake of protest undertaken by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) staff. Metro services were supposed to start at 5am but staff members temporarily suspended the service. Workers were protesting against the arrest of their colleagues on Thursday.

As per a report in The News Minute, a fight broke out on Thursday between employees of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) constables, who were on duty at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Metro Station (Central College).

An FIR has been filed at the Halasuru Gate Police station against BMRCL employees, following which six workers have beeen arrested, the report said.

“The maintenance staff refused to run their belongings through the scanner while reporting to work every day. The BMRCL staff were of the opinion that they need not scan their belongings as they work there every day,” the Halasuru Gate Police informed The News Minute.

Chief public relations officer of BMRCL, UA Vasanth Rao, told TOI, “Metro staff are demanding release of their colleagues and decided not to attend work until then. We are trying to resolve the issue and resume train operations as early as possible.”

#WATCH Bengaluru metro workers thrashed a police officer yesterday; metro services stopped temporarily today due to protest by workers pic.twitter.com/XNtoMaDNaa — ANI (@ANI_news) July 7, 2017

Around 3 lakh commuters are dependent on Namma Metro network, spread across 42kms in the city.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd