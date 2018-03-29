Toll collection at Sadahalli toll plaza towards Bengaluru airport begins

The Sadahalli toll plaza in Bengaluru was marred by violence a few years ago when motorists had attacked toll booth personnel. (Source: Archive/Representational) The Sadahalli toll plaza in Bengaluru was marred by violence a few years ago when motorists had attacked toll booth personnel. (Source: Archive/Representational)

Toll collection began at Sadahalli toll plaza in Bengaluru on Tuesday for vehicles going toward the city’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) by the Bengaluru-Hyderabad Highway. Recent reports suggested that toll collection was pushed back because of security arrangements not being in place at the booths. This had become imperative in light of extensive violence by unruly drivers towards the Navayuga Devanahalli Toll Plaza (NDTPL) personnel a few years ago.

Reports had also suggested that senior police officers had not made security arrangements as the toll company had failed to submit relevant documentation.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) confirmed that toll collection has begun at the booth. “No, toll collection has started. Yes, we have asked for security. In the past, we have had issues where we faced violence from the public. This is a new system in place and soon everything will be sorted out,” The News Minute quoted YV Prasad Reddy, Regional Officer, NHAI.

Before this, the toll was collected from only those motorists coming into Bengaluru from the airport. There was, however, another route introduced by the NHAI by which one could enter the city via Hennur. This route was kept toll free.

According to reports, the NHAI decided to collect one-way toll at the Sadahalli plaza as drivers may take the Hennur route, leading to loss of revenue for the Authority.

So far, commuters were shelling out Rs 120 for a one-way toll to enter the state capital from the airport. Now, they can avail of a day-pass facility for Rs 125, or a one-way pass for Rs 80 each way.

While there are fears of long lines at the toll booths leading to traffic snarls which could make travellers miss their flights, officials say they are optimistic as no less than 15 booths have been readied to handle the rush.

“We are going to charge for both ways now as the state government has readied an alternate road. We don’t expect many vehicles to return on the same stretch anymore as there is the option of a toll-free road,” Reddy had told The News Minute earlier.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd