Police, excise departments issue orders for extending weekend nightlife in Bangalore

The Karnataka excise department on Thursday issued orders to enable bars and pubs in Bangalore to stay open till 1 am on weekends for one more year.

The order was passed after the city police provided an approval for the extended night life following a three month trial phase where no major law and order problems were encountered. The police had earlier this week issued orders enabling all eateries in Bangalore to stay open till 1 am on all days of the week. The extended night life trials began in March.

Prior to March, life shutdown in the city at 11 PM. The Congress government in Karnataka had approved the extension of the 1 am deadline for nightlife in Bangalore city till June 30, 2015 last week in the course of a review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Karnataka Kaushik Mukherji.

The Bangalore city police submitted a report to the state government last week agreeing on a 1 AM deadline for bars, liquor shops and pubs in the city for three days in a week, including Friday and Saturday. The government has however decided to continue with the 1 am deadline for bars and pubs only on Fridays and Saturday.

