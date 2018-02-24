PM Modi ‘facilitator of corruption,” alleges Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

PM Modi (left) and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. PM Modi (left) and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him ‘the great facilitator of corruption,’ which, he said, was a bitter truth that BJP leaders cannot digest. Addressing a public rally here in the run-up to the assembly elections, Siddaramaiah alleged that Nirav Modi (prime accused in the PNB scam) decamped with Rs 11,400 crore.

“This cannot happen without your (Modi’s) knowledge. The fact of the matter is that Modi is the great facilitator of corruption.”

“Before talking about others, you should have taken a look at who are standing by you. Yeddyurappa (state BJP chief), former ministers Katta Subramanya Naidu, Krishnaiah Shetty and Gali Janardhana Reddy were all jailed on corruption charges.”

“Above all, BJP national president Amit Shah had been to jail. Thus, BJP is a Jail Party,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said when he called Modi a facilitator of corruption, BJP leaders created a ruckus in the the legislative assembly, for the “truth is always bitter.”

Taking a jibe at Modi, the Chief Minister said that when BJP followers shout ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’ in public rallies, they referred to the three Modis – Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi and Narendra Modi.”

He said the Prime Minister was not talking about development in Karnataka and instead was levelling baseless charges of corruption without showing any evidence.

“I challenge him to make the evidence public,” he told the rally, addressed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

He sought to know from Modi as to when the much-hyped Achchhe Din (good days) would arrive and when Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in every individual’s bank account, as promised in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Refuting Modi’s accusations on corruption, Siddaramaiah asserted that he headed an honest government.

During his two rallies in the state, Modi had launched a bitter attack against the Siddaramaiah government,particularly on corruption, describing it as “a 10 per cent commission government”.

Modi had said that new scams, corruption charges and fresh allegations were emerging under Siddaramaiah “every day”.

