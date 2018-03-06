Panel recommends religious minority status for Lingayats

A seven-member panel headed by a retired high court judge recommended religious minority status for the Lingayat community. The panel had been constituted by Karnataka State Minorities Commission to study the community’s demand for a separate religion tag. Based on the panel’s report, the minorities commission is expected to ask the state Congress government to recommend the Centre to accord minority status to the community.

“We welcome the panel’s recommendation. The minority commission must immediately send the recommendation to the central government for recognising Lingayats as minorities. Outsiders should not interfere in this matter. This is an internal issue of the community,’’ Kannada writer and an activist for a separate religion tag for Lingayats, Chandrashekhar Patil, said on Monday.

The panel headed by retired high court judge H N Nagamohan Das said in its report, “Lingayats in Karnataka may be considered a religious minority. Veerashaivas, who consider Basavanna dharma guru, believe in vachanas as sacred text and wear Ishta Linga may be considered as Lingayats.” It has asked the state to recommend to the Centre the declaration of religious minority status.

The demand for a separate religion tag by Lingayats, who make up 17 per cent of Karnataka’s population, has prompted massive rallies since August 2017. The issue is seen as being an important factor in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The Lingayat community has been a key support base of the BJP in the northern parts of Karnataka in recent years. The Congress government has been tacitly supporting the Lingayats’ demand with several ministers participating in meetings held to further the cause.

If recognised as a minority religion, the community will be able to avail benefits under section 25, 28, 29 and 30 of the Constitution, say community leaders. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier stated that he is willing to recommend the status of a separate religion for Lingayats to the Centre if the demand is unanimous.

However, powerful sections of the community like top mutts and several Lingayat strongmen from the Congress have opposed the demand. There are also conflicts within the community over being called Veerashaiva-Lingayats rather than Lingayats. The BJP has accused the Congress of attempting to divide the community for electoral gains, with party chief Amit Shah calling it a political game being played by the rival party.

Though BJP leaders have not attended meetings of the community in demand of a separate religion tag, the current state party president B S Yeddyurappa had backed the demand in 2013 when he had floated his own party, the KJP, after briefly parting with the BJP.

The community is known as Veerashaiva Lingayats and differences over seeking a separate religion status are essentially between Veerashaivas, a dominant constituent of the community, and those who want to be known only as Lingayats, followers of the 12th century saint Basavanna.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya