Ola cab driver ‘molests’ woman passenger in Bengaluru, forces her to strip for photo

An Ola cab driver was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly molesting a woman passenger in Bengaluru. The incident took place on June 1 when the woman took the cab from her residence to Bengaluru International airport. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

According to reports, while driving on the way to airport, the cab driver allegedly took a different route, claiming it was faster. Reports say that the victim told police that driver stopped the car at a deserted spot near the airport, locked her in and assaulted her. He also allegedly snatched her phone and threatened to call his friends and have her gang-raped if she alerted anyone.

It is also reported that the driver allegedly forced the woman to strip, after trying to choke her. He took photos and allegedly shared them on WhatsApp.

Condemning the shameful incident, Ola has said that it has blacklisted the accused driver. “We regret the unfortunate experience the customer had. We have zero tolerance for such incidents and the driver has been blacklisted. Safety of customers is our top priority. We are extending full support to police in the probe,” ANI quoted a spokesperson of Ola as saying.

