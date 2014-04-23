No load-shedding this summer, says Shivakumar

The government has taken all steps to ensure people are not hit by a power crisis: Shivakumar

Energy minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday claimed there would be no load shedding in the state this summer and that urban areas would get 24 hours of power supply and rural areas seven hours of uninterrupted three phase power supply.

The Energy minister claimed that recent instances of power cuts were due to technical problems and not related to the power utilities resorting to load shedding to compensate for shortages in supply during the peak demand period this summer.

“The government has taken all steps to ensure that people are not hit by a power crisis. The government purchased 650 MW in the last week of March and is generating 450 MW of wind energy,” Shivakumar said.

Reacting to criticism from the opposition BJP that the Congress government had sacrificed the Mekedatu Hydel Project on the Cauvery in order to win electoral support in Tamil Nadu ahead of the April 24 Lok Sabha polls there the Energy minister claimed that there was no compromise.

“We will not compromise on the interests of Karnataka on the Cauvery water issue including the Mekedatu hydel project,” Shivakumar said. Leader of the opposition in the state legislative council D V Sadananda Gowda had on Monday accused the Congress of compromising the state’s interests.

He, however, pointed out the project could not be implemented without a clearance being provided by Tamil Nadu.

The former CM Sadananda Gowda had reacted to statements attributed to the energy minister during an election campaign in Tamil Nadu where he reportedly said the plans for the Mekedatu hydel project had been dropped due to objections from Tamil Nadu.

The 400 MW Mekedatu project has been in the pipeline for nearly 15 years with Tamil Nadu opposing the project on the grounds that it would affect its agricultural interests as the lower riparian state. Tamil Nadu has even moved the Supreme Court over the project.

