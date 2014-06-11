Medical aspirant’s body found on rail tracks in Bangalore, suicide suspected

N Vinutha was a resident of Banashankari II stage in South Bangalore.

An 18-year-old girl is suspected to have committed suicide on the railways tracks in Malleswaram in north Bangalore on Tuesday night after she was unable to secure a good ranking in the Common Entrance Tests for medical seats. The victim was identified as N Vinutha, a resident of Banashankari II stage in South Bangalore.

She had obtained 6044th rank in the CET conducted by the Karnataka government and had reportedly lost confidence of securing a merit seat in a medical college.

According to a complaint filed with the Malleswaram police by the girl’s father, Vinutha went missing after he brought her to the CET counselling center in Malleswaram on Tuesday. He filed a police complaint after he was unable to trace her till 9.30 pm on Tuesday night. The family received a call from the railway police on Wednesday stating that Vinutha was suspected to have committed suicide.

The railway police have taken up a case of unnatural death. The victim’s father Nandakumar has in his statement to the police said that Vinutha had secured 87 per cent marks in her II-year Pre-University examination and secured 6044th rank in the CET. She was very keen on studying medicine and had lost confidence in securing a merit seat after her CET results, her father told the police.

