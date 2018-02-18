Bengaluru pub brawl: Karnataka Youth Congress general secretary suspended for six years for alleged role

In the past too, Nalapad and his associates were involved in a pub brawl in his father’s Shanthinagar constituency but no police complaint was lodged at the time. (Mohammed Haris Nalapad/Facebook) In the past too, Nalapad and his associates were involved in a pub brawl in his father’s Shanthinagar constituency but no police complaint was lodged at the time. (Mohammed Haris Nalapad/Facebook)

Karnataka Youth Congress general secretary Mohammed Nalapad was expelled from the party for six years on Sunday following his alleged involvement in a pub brawl. On Saturday night, Nalapad, 30, son of Congress MLA NA Harris, allegedly attacked a youth along with his friends after an argument at a pub in UB City Mall.

The victim, Vidwat, 28, was injured in the brawl and had to be taken to the nearby Mallya Hospital for treatment. After the assault, Nalapad and his friends allegedly went to the hospital and threatened the victim and his friends against lodging a police complaint.

An FIR was later registered against Nalapad and ten others in connection with the assault, ANI reported. Nalapad, however, is yet to be apprehended in the case. In the past too, Nalapad and his associates were involved in a pub brawl in his father’s Shanthinagar constituency but no police complaint was lodged at the time.

With the elections just around the corner, the Congress moved swiftly and removed Nalapad from the party. “Ghastly incident..nobody is above law..police have to take strict action and arrest all concerned, who so ever they may be. Also Mohammed Haris Nalapad will be expelled from the Congress party for his involvement in this terrible act. Condemn in the strongest words,” Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao wrote on Twitter.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the law must take its course and the police must bring to book whoever is guilty. “Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are,” Siddaramaiah said.

Saturday’s brawl allegedly began following an argument over infringement of space in a crowded area in the pub. Nalapad allegedly objected to Vidwat, who came to the pub in a leg cast, taking up space to stretch his injured foot. This led to a heated argument and then Nalapad allegedly called his associates to the mall and assaulted the victim.

