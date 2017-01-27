Karnataka to get Lokayukta after one year

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had dismissed doubts raised over Justice Shetty’s eligibility. (File Photo) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had dismissed doubts raised over Justice Shetty’s eligibility. (File Photo)

After a lapse of more than a year, Karnataka is set to appoint a Lokayukta to look at corruption and governance issues in the state. Governor Vajubhai Vala has accepted the state government’s recommendation to appoint former high court judge Justice P Vishwanath Shetty as Lokayukta. The Governor, who had earlier asked the government to reconsider its decision to pick Justice Shetty in the light of objections raised by an NGO, accepted the recommendation after the file was sent to him again, the Chief Minister’s Office said Thursday.

The retired high court judge’s name was recommended by the government early in January following consultations by a panel comprising the Chief Minister, the Karnataka Chief Justice, presiding officers of the legislative assembly and council, and Opposition leaders. The proposal to appoint Justice Shetty had been opposed by the NGO, which alleged that the judge acquired properties in violation of laws in the state. Social activist and founder of the NGO Samaj Parivartan Samudaya, S R Hiremath, had written to the Governor on January 10, alleging that the judge acquired a government property despite holding a property.

Stating that Justice Shetty appeared in the Supreme Court for former BJP minister Gali Janardhan Reddy and Congress minister D K Shivakumar, who are facing illegal assets cases in Lokayukta, Hiremath said in his letter, “At a time when the anti-corruption ombudsman is facing serious crisis with major loss of public confidence, it is imperative that the government applies its mind and recommends names without any blemishes with abundant caution by taking into consideration all the material facts from all quarters including reports in the media.’’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had dismissed doubts raised over Justice Shetty’s eligibility, saying that the issues raised by the NGO were minor. The position of the Karnataka Lokayukta has been lying vacant since December 2015 when Justice Y Bhaskar Rao stepped down in the wake of charges of abetment of corruption.