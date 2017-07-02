Karnataka Rakshana Vedike plasters Hindi name plate of Chickpet metro station in Bengaluru

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) plastered the Hindi name plate of Chickpet metro station in Bengaluru. (ANI) Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) plastered the Hindi name plate of Chickpet metro station in Bengaluru. (ANI)

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) on Sunday plastered the Hindi name plate of Chickpete metro station in Bengaluru. The KRV had last week staged a protest and demanded the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) end the practice of Hindi signboards in metro stations as well as announcements. KRV has said that Hindi was not being used in metro trains in neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra.

Amid protests over use of Hindi signages and announcements in the Bengaluru Metro, Union minister Ananth Kumar had last week said priority should be given to use of Kannada language, followed by Hindi and English for the benefit of non-Kannadigas in the Karnataka capital.

“The railways has been using three languages. In Namma Metro too, the first priority should be Kannada. There should not be any compromise on that. Next Hindi and English should be used,” Kumar had said.

