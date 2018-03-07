Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanath Shetty stabbed inside office, attacker arrested

Karnataka Lokayukta Justice V Shetty was stabbed multiple times inside his office today. Karnataka Lokayukta Justice V Shetty was stabbed multiple times inside his office today.

In a massive breach of security, Karnataka Lokayukta, Justice Vishwanath Shetty, a retired judge of the Karnataka High Court, was stabbed thrice in his stomach in his office on Wednesday. The accused gained access to the Lokayukta office in the guise of an advocate intending to lodge a complaint.

The assailant, identified as one Thejas Sharma, was overpowered by staff at the office who arrived on hearing the screams of the retired judge. Justice Vishwanath Shetty was rushed to the Mallya Hospital in Bengaluru, where his condition is stated to be critical. The Vidhana Soudha police have arrested Sharma and are questioning him regarding the motive behind the attack.

Visual of the person who stabbed the Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty at his office in Bengaluru. (Source: ANI) Visual of the person who stabbed the Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty at his office in Bengaluru. (Source: ANI)

Police sources said the assailant made an entry in a register at the entrance of the Lokayukta’s office stating he was an advocate and wanted to present a complaint. As soon as he entered Shetty’s chamber, Sharma began attacking the judge with a knife, officials said.

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said Sharma was a contractor from Tumakuru and he had complained to the Lokayukta about issuance of some tenders. “He was a contractor from Tumakuru. He complained to the Lokayukta about some tenders. He assaulted the judge and he was alone. The judge is out of danger now,” Reddy said.

An eyewitness in the Lokayukta office, Jay Anna, complained of the protection being granted by the government to the Lokayukta. “You can see what kind of security Siddaramaiah government has provided us. Situation is very bad,” Anna said.

Justice Vishwanath Shetty was appointed the Karnataka Lokayukta – an anti-corruption ombudsman – last year after the position had fallen vacant three years ago following the emergence of corruption charges against the previous Lokayukta Justice Bhaskar Rao. The office of the Lokayukta was embroiled in a major scandal three years ago after an investigation by a police SIT revealed widespread corruption perpetrated by the former Lokayukta’s son Ashwin Rao.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd