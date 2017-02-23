Karnataka govt asks striking Uber, Ola drivers to move labour court

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

Karnataka government Thursday asked the striking drivers attached to cab aggregators Uber and Ola to approach the Labour Court, as their strike with charter of demands entered the second day today. “It doesn’t come under our preview…government doesn’t have anything to do with the contract signed between the Ola, Uber, cab drivers and owners,” Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told reporters in Bengaluru.

Watch what else is making news

He said “As they approached us I had asked the Commissioner (Transport) to conduct meetings. Five meetings were held, Ola and Uber did not agree…so our Commissioner has advised them (drivers) to approach the Labour Court.” Over one lakh drivers attached to two cab aggregators began an indefinite strike in Bengaluru yesterday, demanding better incentives and stopping attachment of new cabs which they said affects their bookings.

Hitting back at Reddy, Uber, TaxiForSure and Ola (UTO) Drivers and Owners Association President Tanveer Pasha said “If the Minister is not aware of his responsibility and that of the departments that come under him, he should resign.” Stating that 95 per cent of the the vehicles have stopped operating, he said just about five per cent were not taking part in the strike and are continuing to operate, without proper information.

Incidents of striking drivers obstructing other drivers from operating and thereby causing inconvenience to passengers have also been reported from different parts of the city. Uber in a statement said “We’re sorry that our service has been disrupted in Bangalore. We’re aware of isolated reports of threats and intimidation from a small group of people. We again call on the authorities to put an end to this illegal behaviour”. “We are committed to ensuring that drivers who wish to work are able to do so, and riders can get from A to B conveniently, reliably and safely,” it said.