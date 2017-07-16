For ‘provocative speech’, activist files complaint against BS Yeddyurappa

BS Yeddyurappa, former chief minister of Karnataka (PTI file photo) BS Yeddyurappa, former chief minister of Karnataka (PTI file photo)

A complaint was filed here on Saturday against former Karnataka chief minister and state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa for an alleged provocative speech in Mangaluru on July 13. Police said RTI activist N Hanume Gowda’s complaint has been forwarded to Mangaluru city police commissioner for action.

In his complaint, Gowda has quoted Yeddyurappa’s warning that the state would be aflame if RSS leader Prabhakara Bhat Kalladka was arrested in connection with communal unrest. He said police negligence in cases of provocative speeches would result in more communal unrest.

