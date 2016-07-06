Karnataka DSP accused in kidnapping case kills himself

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Karnataka who was recently accused of being party to a Rs 10 lakh kidnapping and ransom case in the Chikamagalur region of the state committed suicide at his village in the Belagavi district even as the police closed in on him.

The DSP Kalappa Handibhag had gone missing after an FIR was registered against him in connection with a kidnap for ransom case in Chikamagalur on Monday. He was found dead at his home in Murgod in the Belagavi district on Tuesday morning.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Chikamaglur district K Santosh Babu who conducted a preliminary inquiry into the involvement of the DSP in a kidnapping case had earlier submitted a report to the state government recommending suspension of the officer.

The DSP Handibhag and his associates at the Basavanahalli police station in Chikamagalur were named as being participants in a kidnapping for ransom in a complaint lodged by Tejas Gowda a financier in Chikamagalur.

According to police sources, Tejas Gowda was arrested along with 22 others in connection with a gambling case on June 26 and all were released on bail. Two days later on June 28 Gowda was kidnapped by a gang and was released after he handed over Rs 10 lakh to the DSP through a friend.

Gowda went to the Basavanahalli Police station on Monday and filed a complaint against the gang and named the DSP as the recipient of the ransom.

In his complaint Gowda said he was kidnapped by a person identified as Abhijith and six others who put him in a shed in Bengaluru. A person by the name Naveen Shetty subsequently assaulted him and demanded Rs 25 lakh claiming that he was cheated by Gowda.

“They let me off at the Empire Hotel in Bengaluru after my friend paid the ransom to the DSP at the police quarters,” Gowda alleged in his complaint.

The Inspector General of Police (western range) Arun Chakravarthy confirmed the incident and said the Chikamagalur SP had submitted a report to the government for further action against the DSP.

