Condemn Karnataka HM’s comment on Bengaluru molestation: Kiren Rijiju

Condemning Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s remark on mass molestation in Bengaluru that “such incident do happen on New Year day and Christmas”, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday dubbed it as ‘irresponsible’ and demanded arrest and punishment for all the identified culprits. “I condemn d irresponsible comment made by Karnataka Home Minister. City Police should catch all the identified culprits & put behind the bar” Rijiju tweeted.

Reacting to the incidents of molestation in M.G. Road and Brigade Road during the New Year Eve celebrations, Parameshwara yesterday said there were enough police force deployed in Bengaluru to ensure safety of women and “such incident do happen on New Year day and Christmas”. “We had deployed 1,500 police personnel in the area for New Year’s celebrations. Such incidents do happen on New Year day and on Christmas. We take a lot of precautions,” Parmeshwara told ANI.

The incident of mass molestation reportedly occurred on December 31 midnight at Bengaluru’s M.G. Road and Brigade Road. A group of drunken hooligans gathered at the spot to celebrate New Year’s eve. Upon spotting young girls out for celebration, the hooligans began passing lewd remarks against them.