Christian event cancelled in Bengaluru

A Christian evangelical event that was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on April 8-9 was cancelled at the eleventh hour by the organisers after a local VHP leader lodged a complaint with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, alleging that two American evangelists were going to participate in the event in violation of visa conditions.

VHP activist Girish Bharadwaj alleged that Patricia King of XP Ministries and Donna Schambach of Schambach Foundation were involved in religious conversion activities.

The event was being organised at the St Joseph’s Convent Girls High School Auditorium by the Holy Spirit Generation Church and its pastor PS Rambabu.

The Pulikeshi Nagar police said the event was cancelled by the organisers and management of the school.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now