BS Yeddyurappa: Seized diary will expose Siddaramaiah

BS Yeddyurappa, former chief minister of Karnataka (PTI file photo) BS Yeddyurappa, former chief minister of Karnataka (PTI file photo)

A DIARY found following Income Tax searches conducted a few months ago at properties belonging to a close aide of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has thrown up information regarding payments, former CM and state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa has alleged.

Calling the allegations “irresponsible”, Siddaramaiah said Yeddyurappa must quit politics if he cannot prove the allegations.

Yeddyurappa alleged that Siddaramaiah gave the money to the party to meet resources. “Siddaramaiah’s deals will be exposed when details of the diary emerge soon through investigations by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI,” he claimed on the sidelines of an event in Bagalkot region of north Karnataka on Friday.

Yeddyurappa alleged that the MLC from whom the diary was found was the conduit for payments in Delhi. State Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Yeddyurappa is making baseless allegations. It is unbecoming of a former CM to make such wild allegations.”