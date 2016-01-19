Bengaluru: Youth arrested for attempting to extort money posing as CBI director

A 21- year-old youth has been arrested in Central Bengaluru for allegedly posing as a Special Director for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and attempted to extort money from many officials of state and central governments by threatening corruption cases against them.

Sandeep Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central division) said that the accused has been identified as Syed Mohammed Abbas, a resident of Anepalya.The accused allegedly called several engineers and chief engineers of CPWD and introduced himself as a special director for CBI. He threatened them that the CBI would conduct raids on them on corruption charges and the concerned files are with him. He demanded money to avoid raid and criminal cases.

Few engineers with CPWD approached the anti-corruption wing of CBI and enquired about the threat. A police inspector of CBI’s anti-corruption wing approached the Ashokanagar police station and filed a complaint against Syed for threatening government officials for money.

The police registered a case of cheating and impersonation. They have zeroed in on Syed based on mobile phone call records and arrested him.

Police claimed that the accused Syed is a businessman and incurred huge losses. He watched a YouTube video of a CBI team seizing illegal wealth worth more than Rs thousand crores of a CPWD engineer in Uttar Pradesh last year. He was inspired by this video and hatched a plan to extort money from engineers of CPWD in Karnataka. He collected their mobile numbers using the internet and made calls.

“The accused has been produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody. The further investigations are on,” an investigating officer said.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App