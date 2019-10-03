Bangalore news Oct 2 highlights: Will eradicate corruption in BBMP, says CM Yediyurappa

Bangalore news Oct 2 highlights: Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa Wednesday said that he would ensure that corruption is eradicated from BBMP, Bengaluru’s local civic body. “Those who demand bribes will be punished. More funds will be provided to the civic body to ensure all developmental works are carried out in the city efficiently,” he said.

Earlier during the day, he met the newly elected Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar and Deputy Mayor Rammohan Raju.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s local civic body BBMP hosted a plog run event, where participants picked plastic waste on the go. The run covered 50 locations in the city including 10 slum areas covering 2 km each. Prior to the run, an intensive cleaning programme under the leadership of BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar took place in Jayarama Colony slum in Mathikere on Wednesday morning.

At the same time, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Transport minister Laxman Savadi held inspections on roads from Tin Factory to Central Silk Board Junction to finalise the proposal for exclusive bus lanes in Bengaluru.