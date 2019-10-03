Bangalore news Oct 2 highlights: Will eradicate corruption in BBMP, says CM Yediyurappa

Bangalore news Oct 2 highlights: Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa Wednesday said that he would ensure that corruption is eradicated from BBMP, Bengaluru’s local civic body. “Those who demand bribes will be punished. More funds will be provided to the civic body to ensure all developmental works are carried out in the city efficiently,” he said.
Earlier during the day, he met the newly elected Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar and Deputy Mayor Rammohan Raju.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s local civic body BBMP hosted a plog run event, where participants picked plastic waste on the go. The run covered 50 locations in the city including 10 slum areas covering 2 km each. Prior to the run, an intensive cleaning programme under the leadership of BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar took place in Jayarama Colony slum in Mathikere on Wednesday morning.
At the same time, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Transport minister Laxman Savadi held inspections on roads from Tin Factory to Central Silk Board Junction to finalise the proposal for exclusive bus lanes in Bengaluru.
Hubbali railway station gets second entry
Mysore Dasara: Special buses, trains announced to ease travel for lakhs of passengers
Following a huge demand for special services in the wake of the Mysore Dasara festival, special trains and buses have been announced by the South Western Railway (SWR) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to help lakhs of people to travel during the festive season.
IN PICS| Bengaluru Mayor pays tribute to Bapu on 150th birth anniversary
Karnataka flood relief: Former minister Krishna Byre Gowda takes dig at CM Yediyurappa
Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter makes emergency landing in Karnataka’s Mandya
An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter deputed for the Mysuru Dasara made an emergency landing in Mandya, Karnataka, due to a technical snag on Wednesday afternoon.
A defence spokesperson told indianexpress.com, “The crew of a Mi-17 helicopter deputed for the Mysuru Dasara noticed a technical snag. As per standard operating procedures, they have done a precautionary landing. Rectification party will come and rectify the snag.”
KSRTC bans plastic water bottles
As part of implementing ban on single-use plastic, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to stop providing water bottles in overnight bus services, beginning October 3. The KSRTC has also started a 'Bring your own bottle' campaign to encourage use of non-plastic water bottles among passengers.
Gandhi Jayanti: 5 places linked to Mahatma Gandhi in Bengaluru you should know about
As India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we bring you a few places in Bengaluru that are associated with Bapu.
IN PIC| Effigy at Yesvantpur Jn railway station
Effigy made of plastic bottles and cycle tyre scrap at Yesvantpur Junction railway station in Bengaluru on display to spread awareness on ill-effects of plastic.
Build bus shelters across the bus-lane corridor: Transport minister directs BBMP
Karnataka deputy CM and transport minister Laxman Savadi Wednesday instructed BBMP officials to build bus shelters and to provide necessary infrastrcuture to enusre passengers have a smooth commute via the proposed dedicated bus lanes in the city.
Will eradicate corruption in BBMP: CM Yediyurappa
New Bengaluru Mayor, Dy Mayor calls on CM Yediyurappa
Transport minister pulls up BMTC officials in B Narayanapura
Karnataka deputy CM and transport minister Laxman Savadi pulled up BMTC officials in B Narayanapura bus depot for not displaying information boards to help passengers. He was inspecting roads from Tin Factory to Central Silk Board Junction to finalise the proposal for exclusive bus lanes in Bengaluru.
CM Yediyurappa pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Education Quality Index: how students did in maths, languages
The graphs below show average scores by students of three classes in 20 “large states” in the National Achievement Survey 2017, and detailed in the NITI Aayog’s report on the School Education Quality Index 2019, released on Monday. Performance in languages and mathematics was among various indicators chosen to assess the “overall effectiveness, quality, and efficiency of the Indian school education system”, and came under the domain of “learning outcomes”. The data were sourced mostly from publicly available sources.
In Class 3, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have the highest average scores in language and mathematics, while Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have the lowest.
IN PICS| Ballari railway station illuminated to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
‘Will solve garbage, traffic issues on priority; implement single-use plastic ban’: New Bengaluru Mayor
Achieving a significant milestone in his political career, BJP’s Jogupalya corporator M Gowtham Kumar, city’s 54th Mayor, has his job cut out. On assuming responsibility of the top job at the city council, Gowtham Kumar assured citizens that he will solve the traffic and garbage issues by taking it up as a priority. He revealed his plans for the city in an interview with Indianexpress.com
BBMP's plog run underway; runners to pick plastic waste from over 50 locations in city
