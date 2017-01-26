Bengaluru techie’s murder: Australian investigators suspect tampering of evidence

Sydney techie murder: Prabha Arun Kumar was brutally stabbed on March 7, 2015. Sydney techie murder: Prabha Arun Kumar was brutally stabbed on March 7, 2015.

Australian investigators, probing the March 2015 murder of Indian techie Prabha Kumar, 41, in Sydney, are trying to ascertain whether someone in her family tampered with the evidence. They have been in Karnataka for the past few days and have been talking to the techie’s family, including her India-based husband, G Arun Kumar, with whom the techie was on a call when she was stabbed. Arun Kumar had reported that a stranger had been following his wife when she was murdered. He had rushed to Australia after his wife was stabbed.

Sources said that the investigators have gathered evidence that suggests that someone tried to tamper with the evidence after the murder. “There seems to be some concrete evidence with which they are working. They would not travel to India if they did not have some leads,’’ a police source said. An official said that the investigators are working on the call details of multiple people linked to the victim.

The New South Wales Police had last year indicated the possibility that the murderers were from “outside of Australia’’. They have ruled out possibility of robbery or sexual assault as the motives for the murder. Arun Kumar had rejected the possibility, calling it far-fetched. “We are still in the process of reviewing a large amount of material, including extensive phone records and financial records, in an attempt to piece together Prabha’s life leading up to her tragic death,” detective sergeant Ritchie Sim was quoted as saying last year.

Prabha Kumar’s family has told the investigators that she was looking to return to India in April 2015 to live with her young daughter when she was killed. The techie had reportedly been saving money to buy property in her daughter’s name. The team of Australian investigators are expected to return to Sydney over the weekend after the investigations in India. The Interpol and Karnataka police CID unit have been assisting the investigators.