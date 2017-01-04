VIDEO – Bengaluru shamed again: CCTV footage shows another incident of molestation

Bengaluru molestation: Screenshot of CCTV footage where the man can be seen approaching the woman on the road. Bengaluru molestation: Screenshot of CCTV footage where the man can be seen approaching the woman on the road.

New footage showing a woman being sexually assaulted by two men in a residential area in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve was released to the media. This comes at a time when the state government and its police force are facing immense criticism for their failure to ensure safe and peaceful new year celebrations.

The CCTV footage, showing two men groping and assaulting a woman on January 1, was released to the media by a Bengaluru resident. According to NDTV, the video footage was recorded by a camera installed at a house off Kammanahalli 5th Main Road in east Bengaluru around 2.30 am Sunday. We could not immediately verify the authenticity of the same.

The video shows the woman getting out of an auto-rickshaw and walking, when two men on a scooter stop and start groping her even as she resists. Unable to abduct her, the woman suffers a brutal blow at the hands of these men before they leave her on the road and flee away. The residents of the house reportedly brought the video to the notice of a few media houses after which the police were notified.

#CaughtonCam: Two scooter-borne men misbehave with a girl in Kammanahalli area in Bengaluru (Source: Unverified) pic.twitter.com/heFhRoC1Vz — ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017

Bengaluru has been facing a lot of backlash for the recent mass molestation that took place on December 31. In the heart of the city, with 1,500 police personnel present, thousands of men on bikes, cars and foot molested and harassed women on MG Road and Brigade lane.

