Bengaluru: Molestation caught on camera, 7 held

The molestation case was filed Tuesday. (Photo for representational purpose) The molestation case was filed Tuesday. (Photo for representational purpose)

Two people, who were purportedly caught on camera molesting a woman at Bengaluru’s Kammanahalli while she was returning from a new year party Sunday, were Wednesday detained along with five of their accomplices.

The molestation case was filed Tuesday. In the purported CCTV footage, two men are seen molesting the woman, while five others looked on. The footage, which was aired on TV channels on Wednesday, showed the woman alighting from an auto-rickshaw at a cross road, getting accosted and then assaulted.

According to police, they analysed the footage and technical data, including mobile phone location, before detaining the seven. Analysis of the footage revealed that a female friend accompanied the woman when she alighted from the rickshaw. The friend then hurried off to their accommodation because she was unwell. The victim paid for the rickshaw ride and stepped into the street near her house alone before being assaulted.

Sources said a youth from Kammanahalli, who was picked up first, admitted during questioning that he and his friends were involved in the molestation.

“The girl, who is not from Bengaluru, is apprehensive about identifying them (accused). We will proceed with the case suo motu if needed. We have the evidence,’’ said a police source.

The youths have been booked for attempted rape, molestation and robbery and are likely to be arrested by Thursday.