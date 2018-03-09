Bengaluru Metro employees union threaten to go on indefinite strike from March 22

The BMRCL Employees Union said though it is registered and affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress, it has not yet been recognised. (Express Archive) The BMRCL Employees Union said though it is registered and affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress, it has not yet been recognised. (Express Archive)

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited employees’ union on Friday threatened to go on an indefinite stir from March 22 to press their charter of demands including higher wages and according recognition to the union. The Metro management warned that it would invoke provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and action would be taken if anyone resorts to disrupting metro services.

The BMRCL Employees Union said though it is registered and affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress, it has not yet been recognised. The management has not accorded recognition despite the union fulfilling all the criteria, INTUC general secretary D Leelakrishnan told reporters. He accused the management of harassing office-bearers of the union on false pretext and resorting to “anti-union and anti-labour” policies to suppress it.

Other office-bearers of the union rued that there was disparity in the salaries. “The Delhi Metro Rail, Nagpur Metro Rail and Kochi Metro Rail employees are getting more salary than us,” said an office bearer requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, the BMRCL managing director Mahendra Jain said the Metro service has been declared as essential services under Essential Services Maintenance Act and stringent action would be taken if anyone resorts to disrupting metro services. Jain appealed to the employees not to get carried away by elements who try to mislead them, disrupt operations and inconvenience people. He stressed that genuine grievances are being addressed by the BMRCL’s grievance redressal machinery.

