Bengaluru: Two injured as Mantri Mall scaffolding, roof collapse

Two house-keeping staff were injured after a part of under construction scaffolding and a portion of a roof of the Mantri mall in Bengaluru collapsed Monday, The Hindu reported. The fall also triggered chaos as people in the mall tried to run for their safety. However, no one was injured in the rush. The ongoing film screenings were halted mid-way and other shows were cancelled after the incident.

Watch what else is making news:



The roof-scaffolding belonged to a corridor on the third floor which was an extension behind the mall. The collapse damaged the corridors on the third and second floors as well. The injured staff were rushed to nearby KC General Hospital where they are being treated.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad visited the mall soon after the incident and has declared the mall closed until all renovation is completed. He also said that the ‘Occupancy Certificate’ of the mall had been withdrawn with immediate effect temporarily and will be returned after completion of renovation and BBMP’s inspection of the safety of the mall.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd