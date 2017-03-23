Bengaluru: Man caught on camera stealing undergarments arrested

Abu Talim Abu Talim

A 38-year-old employee of Bengaluru Race Course was arrested on Wednesday after he was purportedly caught on CCTV cameras while allegedly prowling on the campus of a women’s college hostel at night to steal undergarments. The accused Abu Talim is a native of Bihar and lived on the workers’ sheds at the race course, located next to the Maharani Women’s College in Bengaluru.

CCTV cameras on the college campus had on February 12 captured a man roaming around wearing undergarments of women and stealing inner wear left out in the hostel’s washing area. A security guard is seen trying to nab him and girls from the hostel are seen rushing out with sticks but the man manages to climb a wall and escape.

Following his arrest, Talim is learnt to have told police that he enjoyed wearing undergarments of women and that he had been stealing clothes for several years.

“He said he would wear his wife’s clothes at his village. He came to Bengaluru a few years ago and began working as a cleaner at the race course. He is a father to two children,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Chandra Gupta said. Police said they would send Talim for psychological examination.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now