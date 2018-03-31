Respite from heat after heavy rain, hailstorm hits Bengaluru

Bengaluru hailstorm: Areas like Mahadevapura and Bagalakunte recorded heavy rainfall. (Representational) Bengaluru hailstorm: Areas like Mahadevapura and Bagalakunte recorded heavy rainfall. (Representational)

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm hit parts of Bengaluru on Friday afternoon providing respite from the heat as maximum temperatures hit 34 degrees Celsius. Whitefield, KR Puram and surrounding areas were among the localities which received hailstorm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city received 0.4 mm pre-monsoon rainfall within an hour.

The sudden burst of thundershowers, hailstorms and strong winds caused water-logging, traffic snarls and disruption in power supply in many areas. Many took to social media to share pictures of hailstones that littered the city. Reports suggest nearly two dozen trees were uprooted and over 10 electric poles were damaged.

Areas like Mahadevapura and Bagalakunte also recorded heavy rainfall. According to Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre, Mahadevapura recorded 50mm between 4 pm and 4.15 pm on Friday, while Bagalakunte received 60mm between 3.45pm and 4pm.

The showers were a result of a cyclonic circulation from Madhya Pradesh to the Comorin area across interior Karnataka and interior Tamil Nadu, a senior official in the Met department told The Hindu. Farmers in Mulbagal and Srinivasapur taluks were worried after parts of Kolar received rain and hail.

Two Bengaluru-bound flights were diverted to Chennai after the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) was forced to change runway direction due to strong winds. The IMD has predicted more heavy showers, hailstorms, and chilly weather for the next four days.

Bengaluru has received 44 mm rain in March. In 2017, the city had recorded 47.8mm rain during the same month. The maximum temperature recorded in March was 35.1 degree Celsius, cooler than in the same period last year where the figure was 37.1 degree Celsius.

Very heavy rain for the last 20 mins in bangalore… A much needed to cool the temperature down cc @BngWeather pic.twitter.com/FSpFmnenMW — Bhaskar G (@Bhaskarg77G) March 30, 2018

