Bengaluru: Fourth case of sexual assault emerges; woman brutally thrashed, molested

Similarly, another woman was molested on New Year's day as four persons assaulted in the eastern Kammanahalli area.

The woman, a private firm employee, was molested by an unidentified man, while walking towards a bus stop, at around 6.30 am, near Arabic College Bus stop. The woman was brutally thrashed and allegedly even bitten on her tongue while resisting the molester. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused and an investigation has been initiated. Bengaluru began its New Year in shame as three cases of molestation have been reported since, inviting the wrath of the locals, politicos and activists alike.

In another incident, a girl was allegedly stalked and sexually assaulted in KG Halli region of eastern Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday. The burqa-clad girl was allegedly attacked by a stranger while she was walking towards a bus stop around 6.45 am.

On late night December 31, several women were molested and groped and lewd remarks passed by miscreants on M G Road and Brigade Road, despite the presence of 1,500 police personnel to control the unruly New Year revellers. Similarly, another woman was molested on New Year's day as four persons assaulted in the eastern Kammanahalli area.