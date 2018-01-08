Bengaluru fire: 5 dead after fire breaks out in Kailash Bar and Restaurant

Bengaluru fire: Five workers at a bar in the City Market area of Bengaluru died in the early hours of Monday after a fire broke out. Bengaluru fire: Five workers at a bar in the City Market area of Bengaluru died in the early hours of Monday after a fire broke out.

Five workers at a bar in the City Market area of Bengaluru died in the early hours of Monday after a fire broke out while they were sleeping on the premises. The fire occured at the Kailash Bar and Restaurant located on the ground floor of the Kumbara Sangha building in the congested vegetable market in the old city area in Bengaluru.

“Fire and smoke was noticed by some persons at around 2.30 am. The cause of fire is unknown and is being investigated. Five workers of the bar who were sleeping inside have died due to the fire,” the deputy commissioner of police west M N Anucheth said.

The victims have been identified as Swami, 23, Prasad, 20, Mahesh, 35 — from Tumkur in Karnataka — Manjunath, 45, of Hassan and Keerthi, 24, of Mandya. The bar owner has been identified as V Dayashankar.

Two fire engines and one fire rescue vehicle which were summoned to the scene managed to put out the fire before it spread to neighbouring buildings.

