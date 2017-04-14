Bengaluru domestic help was sold for Rs 19,000: Cops

Agents from Assam had sold the domestic help, who allegedly committed suicide on April 2 in Bengaluru, to Delhi-based Milan Enterprises for Rs 19,000, the Karnataka Police have found.

Police have arrested Milan Enterprises director Laiman Singh along with Sushil Patel, Lalina alias Nalina, Jhunk Hembram and Ganesh Hembram from Delhi and Assam in connection with the trafficking. The money had been deposited in Patel’s account.

ACP Hemanth Nimbalkar said Phoolmuni Muram was from Gosaioan village in Assam’s Kokrajher district. She was sent to Bengaluru in 2015 to work as domestic help for chartered accountant Vishal Mutt and his dentist wife, Garima Grover. Police have found that Grover had employed the girl through Milan Enterprises. Police said they have not arrested the couple since investigators were trying to find out whether they were also involved in the trafficking and suicide.

