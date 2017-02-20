Bengaluru again: Biker molests air hostess in posh locality, FIR lodged

An FIR has been registered against an unknown biker who allegedly molested and injured an air hostess on February 12 in a posh locality in Bengaluru’s northeast, ANI has reported. The air hostess along with her friend was reportedly at HRBR layout around 10pm when a biker approached them. The biker began misbehaving with the air hostess but fled from the spot when the two women raised an alarm. The biker also reportedly ripped the air hostess’s clothes.

The incident was reported to the police a few days later. A case under Section 354 (outraging modesty) of the IPC has been registered. No arrest has yet been made in the case.

Recently, Bengaluru was in news when, on New Year’s Eve of 2017, close to 1500 men allegedly molested groups of women celebrating the evening at Bengaluru’s Brigade road. The area, one of the poshest localities of the city and among the busiest on New Year’s Eve, had police presence as well.

