Bengaluru: After seven hours, 5,000 Army jawans bring Bellundur fire under control

A major fire on Bellundur lake in Bengaluru, Karnataka, was brought under control after seven hours on Saturday, with efforts by the civil administration as well as the Army. Taking to Twitter, the Army said its troops managed to stop the fire from spreading to heavily populated civilian areas in the south of the city. Bellundur lake has been in the news since 2015, when it began spewing foam and froth — a mix of chemicals and untreated sewage — and smoke and flames.

“A major fire on Belundur Lake in Bengaluru was brought under control after tireless efforts of over 7 hours by the Army in conjunction with the civil administration on 19 January 2018. Alert troops saved the fire from spreading into the heavily populated civilian area.#IndianArmy,” a tweet from the official Army Twitter handle said.

Bellandur lake, the largest water body in the city, is spread over 1,000 acres and is situated in the middle of wetlands. A contingent of 5,000 jawans was deployed on Friday evening to bring the situation under control, reported PTI. The lake receives nearly 60 per cent of the city’s sewage.

In the past, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the government for failing to restore the lake.

Bengaluru Mayor R Sampath Raj attributed the fire to an accumulation of chemicals. He said investigations to ascertain its cause were underway, and that water samples will be collected for testing, reported PTI. He added that the government would seek help from the Indian Institute of Science to prevent any recurrence.

(With inputs from PTI)

