Bengaluru: 24 hour Yagna on February 2 to create awareness on importance of cow

Seeking to create awareness among people on the ‘multi dimensional’ importance of the cow and need to protect cattle population in India, BJP will organise a 24 hour ‘Go Raksha Asthayama Yagna’ in Bengaluru on February 2.

“The Yagna has been organised to create awareness among people about the multi-dimensional importance of the cow and the need to protect the cattle population to strengthen the rural economy at the grassroot level, state convenor of BJP’s Cow Protection Cell Siddhartha Goenka said in a press release. This would be followed by ‘Akhanda Ramayana’ for 24 hours, he said.

A special theatre troupe from Janakapuri, the birth place of Goddess Sita, will perform a special dance programme titled ‘Sri Rama’s Wedding,’ Goenka said. BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, union minister Ananthkumar and others will attend the closing ceremony on February 3, he added.

