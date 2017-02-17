Heavy smoke around Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru after garbage mound set on fire

Heavy smoke around Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru (Photo courtesy: DCP Traffic East/Twitter) Heavy smoke around Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru (Photo courtesy: DCP Traffic East/Twitter)

Thick clouds of white smoke persisted in the air around Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru after a fire broke out in a garbage mound around it on Thursday. It was also reported that the weeds in the lake also caught fire further intensifying the situation.

“Usually, a pile of garbage strewn around the lake is set on fire, but yesterday it caused a scare among residents and motorists as the smoke started billowing and surrounding the lake in the evening,” K U Ramesh, Deputy Director at Karnataka Fire Department, told Press Trust of India.

The Bellandur Lake has been infamous in the past year for spillover of toxic froth on to the roads in the city.

The Twitter handle of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) East division in Bengaluru posted pictures that showed scary smoke surrounding the lake and the residential areas around it. There were no reports of anyone being affected by the smoke or the fire. Efforts to douse the fire were set in motion after the smoke started spreading. The fire was doused in half an hour.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Chairman Lakshman told PTI that notices have been issued to the BBMP, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board and other agencies to stop the dumping. He added that the board is in the process of inspecting sewage treatment plants in the area.

(With inputs from PTI)

