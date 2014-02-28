Autorickshaws in Bangalore to get GPS makeover

The BBMP announced it would be providing Rs 6,000 to 20,000 auto rickshaws to upgrade to the GPS mode.

The cantankerous auto-rickshaws of Bangalore may soon have a new avatar.

Even as BBMP has come up with a proposal to install GPS systems in 20,000 auto-rickshaws in the city as a means to improve commuter services, including security, transport department officials have been training auto-rickshaw drivers on using GPS systems that include an emergency button connected to a police helpline and a bill generation system apart from route maps.

“Such GPS-monitor devices will enable passengers to see driver and vehicle details, speed, and will provide a real time route map on a point-to-point basis. The passengers can also avail printed invoices,” Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety K Amarnarayan said.

The GPS panel also comes with a panic button that passengers can trigger during emergency or if the driver is going off-course. The device will instantly send signals to a receiver that will be connected to law enforcement agencies who could immediately send help to the spot.

Autorickshaw unions meanwhile are demanding that all 1.20 lakh rickshaws in the city be provided GPS systems by the government.

