Bengaluru CEO’s arm bitten by crocodile, police register case for trespassing

Dandwate, a 26-year-old IIT graduate is the CEO of Turtle Shell Technologies. (Source: Videograb) Dandwate, a 26-year-old IIT graduate is the CEO of Turtle Shell Technologies. (Source: Videograb)

The CEO of a Bengaluru tech startup lost a part of his arm after he was attacked by a crocodile at a city lake, according to reports. Mudit Dandwate, CEO of Turtle Shell Technologies, was visiting a temple in Ramanagaram district when he was attacked by the reptile.

The incident happened when Dandwate reportedly took his two dogs for a bath at the Thattekere Lake, which is part of a protected area in Bannerghatta forest. The crocodile suddenly jumped out of the waters and got hold of his left arm. His arm got severed in the process and he was rushed to Hosmat hospital.

WATCH VIDEO | After crocodile bit off his arm, Bengaluru CEO comes under police radar for trespassing

Medical Director of Hosmat Hospital, Dr Ajith Benedict Rayan said that Dandwate’s left forearm was torn off by the crocodile just below the elbow. “Since the crocodile may have eaten that part there was no possibility of reattachment. The patient is in the operating theatre where further cleaning of the would known as debridement, is being done,” NDTV quoted him as saying. “His condition is stabilised and he is now out of the ICU and in a ward,” he added.

The Ramanagaram Superintendent of Police, B Ramesh said though no complaint had been filed against Danwate, they registered a case on their own as he entered a restricted forest area without permission. There were also warning signs placed along the periphery of the lake.

According to The News Minute report, Dandwate will have to undergo a surgery and will be given prosthetic arm after a few months.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd