33 kg gold worth Rs 11 crore seized from cargo in Bengaluru airport

By: PTI | Bengaluru | Published: December 22, 2017 9:00 pm
In a major catch, Customs officials seized 33 kg of gold valued at about Rs 11 crore at the Kempegowda International Airport here on Friday. The gold was found in a cargo consignment which was supposed to be dispatched from Bengaluru, Customs officials said. They, however, declined to divulge more information, saying the investigation was underway.
