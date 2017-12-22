Top News

33 kg gold worth Rs 11 crore seized from cargo in Bengaluru airport

The gold was found in a cargo consignment which was supposed to be dispatched from Bengaluru, officials said.

By: PTI | Bengaluru | Published: December 22, 2017 9:00 pm
Top News

In a major catch, Customs officials seized 33 kg of gold valued at about Rs 11 crore at the Kempegowda International Airport here on Friday. The gold was found in a cargo consignment which was supposed to be dispatched from Bengaluru, Customs officials said. They, however, declined to divulge more information, saying the investigation was underway.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 23: Latest News