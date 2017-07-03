At least 3 dead, 32 injured in Jammu and Kashmir minibus accident

Three people died on the spot and they have been identified as Ajay Singh, 19, Hoshiar Singh, 21, and Kuldeep Raj, 31, all residents of Majalta. (Representational Image) Three people died on the spot and they have been identified as Ajay Singh, 19, Hoshiar Singh, 21, and Kuldeep Raj, 31, all residents of Majalta. (Representational Image)

Three passengers were killed and 32 others injured as a mini bus in which they were travelling turned turtle near Challari Ramkote on the Udhampur-Dhar road on Monday.

Though police are investigating the cause of accident, sources attributed it to rash and negligent driving. Three people died on the spot and they have been identified as Ajay Singh, 19, Hoshiar Singh, 21, and Kuldeep Raj, 31, all residents of Majalta.

Fourteen of the injured were referred to Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu for treatment. Police have registered a case in the matter.

