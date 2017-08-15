Armyman gets anticipatory bail in ‘molestation’ case in Mumbai

An Army personnel booked for molestation by the Cuffe Parade police was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court on Monday. An FIR was registered against the army naik on August 3 on the complaint of a 20-year-old conservancy staffer, who said in her complaint that the accused had molested her in a lift, said an investigator at Cuffe Parade police station.
The court was informed on Monday that a parallel inquiry was underway by the military. The court had last week granted interim relief from arrest to the official. On Monday, the court allowed his anticipatory bail plea on a surety of Rs 15,000 and directed him to appear before the police station.
