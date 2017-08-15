Armyman gets anticipatory bail in ‘molestation’ case in Mumbai

On Monday, the court allowed his anticipatory bail plea on a surety of Rs 15,000 and directed him to appear before the police station. (Representational Image) On Monday, the court allowed his anticipatory bail plea on a surety of Rs 15,000 and directed him to appear before the police station. (Representational Image)

An Army personnel booked for molestation by the Cuffe Parade police was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court on Monday. An FIR was registered against the army naik on August 3 on the complaint of a 20-year-old conservancy staffer, who said in her complaint that the accused had molested her in a lift, said an investigator at Cuffe Parade police station.

The court was informed on Monday that a parallel inquiry was underway by the military. The court had last week granted interim relief from arrest to the official. On Monday, the court allowed his anticipatory bail plea on a surety of Rs 15,000 and directed him to appear before the police station.

