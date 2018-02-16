Andhra Pradesh: Seven sanitation workers die of asphyxiation inside drain

At least seven workers of a private hatchery died of asphyxiation inside a drain in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning. (Representational) At least seven workers of a private hatchery died of asphyxiation inside a drain in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning. (Representational)

Chittoor superintendent of police (SP) G Srinivas said the incident took place in Venkateshwara Hatchery in Moram village. Four workers fell unconscious after they entered the drain in Palamaneru for cleaning purpose. Three others, who entered the drain to rescue the four workers, also fell unconscious.

Residents rushed to the spot to rescue the workers, however, all of them had died by the time their bodies were pulled out. The two workers, who raised the alarm, entered the drain for rescue work and fell unconscious. The duo are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Following the incident, police said, the manager and the administration at the hatchery fled their offices. A manhaunt is on to nab the officials. Police said an investigation into the incident is underway and added that according to their initial assessment, there was “serious negligence” on part of the hatchery management in ensuring adequate safety measures at the site.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister N Chinarajappa, who also handles the Home portfolio, expressed grief over the incident and discussed the case with the Chittoor SP. Expressing shock over the deaths, State Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas directed the health authorities to ensure proper medical care for the workers undergoing treatment.

YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy also expressed grief over the incident.

