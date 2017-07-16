Anand Pal encounter: Rajput leaders accuse ‘outsiders’ for violence in Rajasthan

Stating that their demands are still the same, including a CBI inquiry into Pal’s encounter on June 24, they said they would soon declare a date for a protest in Jaipur which is likely to coincide with Amit Shah’s scheduled visit next week. Stating that their demands are still the same, including a CBI inquiry into Pal’s encounter on June 24, they said they would soon declare a date for a protest in Jaipur which is likely to coincide with Amit Shah’s scheduled visit next week.

Rajput leaders on Saturday said that unidentified “outsiders” vitiated the atmosphere during the condolence meet for slain gangster Anand Pal in Nagaur on Wednesday. The meet had turned violent and led to the death of one person, while several were also injured.

Stating that their demands are still the same, including a CBI inquiry into Pal’s encounter on June 24, they said they would soon declare a date for a protest in Jaipur which is likely to coincide with Amit Shah’s scheduled visit next week.

“Lakhs of people came to the protest on Wednesday and we weren’t demanding compensation or reservation from the government. We were only talking in favour of the government,” Shri Rajput Sabha chief Giriraj Singh Lotwara said. “I was there. We were talking to DG (Jails) Ajit Singh along with the IG, the SP and the District Collector… They had said that they would get us an assurance for a CBI inquiry. As fax facility is unavailable in the village so the letter would be delivered to Didwana. In lieu of the assurance, they had asked us to get a written statement from Pal’s mother that he will be cremated on a particular date, which we got from her,” Lotwara added.

It was then that “some planted elements, in a premeditated move” indulged in violence and diverted everyone’s attention away from the talks. Lotwara insisted that it wasn’t anyone among the Rajput leaders who gave an inflammatory speech and said that the police should investigate the matter.

“There is a line between real and fake encounter, we only wanted the government to make it clear. It would have portrayed the government in a positive light as the people were saying that it was a fake encounter. The government showed such high handedness for such an insignificant matter that I have never seen in nearly six decades of my life,” he said.

Lokendra Singh Kalvi, founder-patron of Rajput Karni Sena, said that they will shortly announce a date for Jaipur protest which may be followed by a Rajasthan bandh. “Jaipur protest will likely be called on July 22. I won’t get into details of how many people will turn up. But there will be so many that when we put down our feet together, the earth will shake,” Kalvi said.

BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Rajasthan between July 21 and July 23. Meanwhile, IG, Ajmer Range, Malini Agarwal, clarified that 12,000 people have “not” been made accused in the case. The FIR at Jaswantgarh police station for the violence stated 12,000 unnamed people in its column seven for “Details of known/suspected/unknown accused…” but the IG said that it should be read as that accused have to be identified from among 12,000 people who came for the condolence meet. “It doesn’t mean that all 12,000 are accused,” the IG said.

