Punjab: Akali, Congress workers clash in Moga’s Baghapurana

Tension prevailed on the last day of filing of nominations for local bodies polls in Moga’s Baghapurana and Dharamkot as Akali and Congress workers clashed on Wednesday. Two Akali workers were injured in the clash. SAD alleged that Moga administration deliberately delayed issuing them no-dues pending NOCs (no objection certificates) due to which many of their aspirants failed to file the papers.

They alleged that administration worked under the pressure of local Congress MLAs. SAD also alleged that most of their candidates failed to file papers for Baghapurana Municipal Council and Dharamkot Nagar Panchayat polls.

They claimed that just one of their candidate was able to file nomination papers for Baghapurana Municipal Council polls out of the total fifteen wards. Kamaljeet Kaur of SAD filed papers from Ward Number 11.

Moga SAD (Rural) president Tirath Singh Mahla alleged that their workers were injured after Congress workers opened attack on them. “Congress workers resorted to hooliganism and made our candidates run away. Some even snatched papers from hands of our workers. The administration completely failed today to control the situation. Our ex-councillor, Pawan Dhand, even got an arm fractured and another senior SAD worker Harmail Singh was thrashed. His turban fell off,” alleged Mahla.

In Dharamkot, Barjinder Singh Brar, son of former SAD minister Tota Singh, alleged that administration acted in a biased manner. “Many of our candidates were not able to file papers. Those who did will see their papers rejected after scrutiny because we were not issued NOCs by the administration. It has been a complete failure of administration,” he said. He said that if papers of SAD candidates are rejected because of NOCs, administration will be responsible for it. Moga Deputy Commissioner Dilraj Singh, meanwhile, refuted all allegations and said that NOCs were issued timely on Wednesday morning and candidates had ample time to file the papers.

“Firstly, we had issued NOCs today morning. Secondly, candidates can file papers even without NOCs by attaching a self-declaration affidavit.”

