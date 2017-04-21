Youth Congress seeks removal of ‘illegal’ food joints on Gujarat University grounds

Gujarat Pradesh Youth Congress (GPYC) on Thursday demanded the removal of food joints, being “illegally” run by Gandhi Associates, on the premises of Gujarat University. The varsity authorities have given a contract to the Gandhi Associates to run Gujarat University Convention Centre for a period of five years.

GPYC president Parthivraj Kathwadia submitted a memorandum in this regard to the university on Thursday, claiming that running the food joints on the GU grounds was in violation of the terms of contract.

“The ground has been given to the contractor for parking vehicles of visitors during events held in the convention centre,” Kathwadia said in the memorandum. V-C Himanshu Pandya, when contacted, said: “I am not aware of the contractor misusing the ground. But I will certainly look into the complaint.”

