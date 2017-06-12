Yoga Day Preparations: Govt orders training for participants

The Gujarat government has issued a circular to collectorates, and civic bodies to conduct training sessions. The Gujarat government has issued a circular to collectorates, and civic bodies to conduct training sessions.

Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, the Gujarat government has instructed all administrative wings of the district collectorates and civic bodies to organise a week-long training session for the participants to acquaint them with the protocol of the event.

The circular instructs the district authorities to keep in the loop “cultural and training” institutes like Art of Living Foundation, Brahmakumari, Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Swadhyay Parivar, Dada Bhagwan, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and Ramakrishna Mission, to help organise the event.

The circular also insists that white garments should be worn according to the protocol manual, issued by the Central government. “While it is most desirable that participants must be dressed in comfortable white clothes on June 21 during the main event, if it is not possible then they should be suitably dressed to be able to perform yogasans,” it says.

The circular, which enlists the role for each department of the district offices, states that the responsibility to ensure maximum participation for the event on June 21 rests with the respective officers of the village, taluka and district levels. The circular instructs the administration to organise a week-long training beginning June 14, for which, every collectorate in the state has been asked to identify gardens, parks, open spaces and other such public spaces where training can be held.

According to the circular, the 45-minute training sessions will begin at 7am every day for a week and locally selected trainers will help the participating citizens comprehend the instructions from a common video streaming by the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG). The circular states, “The officers concerned in every area must regularly update the list of registered participants online… On June 21, speeches will be played prior to the 45-minute yoga session to be beamed by BISAG. Arrangements must be made at the village, taluka and district levels to put up screens at public places to play the speeches to the people. In rural areas, cable networks should be pressed into action to spread the message of Yoga Day.”

Accordingly, district collectors have completed the process of preliminary meetings and selection of trainers for the sessions.V Chauhan, district supply officer, Chhota Udepur, who has been assigned the task to organise the event in the tribal-dominated belt, said, “We have conducted initial meetings workshops from June 1 to train teachers of schools and other volunteering trainers. After their selection, we will now begin the training for the tribal youth from June 14, as per the instructions from the state government. We have chosen local parks and schools, where the training sessions will be imparted through the video, so that the participants are ready to join the main event on June 21.”

In Narmada district too, collector R S Ninama has instructed officers to organise the training event in all primary schools. “We are in the process of creating awareness about the training, which will begin on June 14. We have identified schools and centers across the district where locally trained instructors will supervise the training program for one week, ahead of International Yoga Day.”

